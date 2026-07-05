Ridwan Abdulkareem

Ridwan Abdulkareem

bowler

Full name:Ridwan Abdulkareem
Nationality:Nigeria

Teams

2025 Teams

Nigeria

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1414
Innings1313
Overs32.032.0
Balls--
Maidens11
Runs190190
Wickets1313
Avg14.6114.61
SR14.7614.76
Eco5.935.93
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1414
Innings55
Not outs22
Runs3131
Balls Faced4040
Avg10.3310.33
SR77.577.5
Fours44
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest1313
Hundreds00

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