Ridwan Abdulkareem
bowler
|Full name:
|Ridwan Abdulkareem
|Nationality:
|Nigeria
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|14
|14
|Innings
|13
|13
|Overs
|32.0
|32.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|1
|Runs
|190
|190
|Wickets
|13
|13
|Avg
|14.61
|14.61
|SR
|14.76
|14.76
|Eco
|5.93
|5.93
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|14
|14
|Innings
|5
|5
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|31
|31
|Balls Faced
|40
|40
|Avg
|10.33
|10.33
|SR
|77.5
|77.5
|Fours
|4
|4
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|13
|13
|Hundreds
|0
|0