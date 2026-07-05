Prosper Useni

Prosper Useni

bowler

Full name:Prosper Useni
Nationality:Nigeria

Teams

2025 Teams

Nigeria

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2121
Innings2121
Overs64.564.5
Balls--
Maidens44
Runs372372
Wickets2323
Avg16.1716.17
SR16.9116.91
Eco5.735.73
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2121
Innings1111
Not outs77
Runs4040
Balls Faced3939
Avg1010
SR102.56102.56
Fours33
Fifties00
Sixies11
Highest99
Hundreds00

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