Prosper Useni
bowler
|Full name:
|Prosper Useni
|Nationality:
|Nigeria
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|21
|21
|Innings
|21
|21
|Overs
|64.5
|64.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|4
|4
|Runs
|372
|372
|Wickets
|23
|23
|Avg
|16.17
|16.17
|SR
|16.91
|16.91
|Eco
|5.73
|5.73
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|21
|21
|Innings
|11
|11
|Not outs
|7
|7
|Runs
|40
|40
|Balls Faced
|39
|39
|Avg
|10
|10
|SR
|102.56
|102.56
|Fours
|3
|3
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|9
|9
|Hundreds
|0
|0