Sylvester Ameh Okpe
bowler
|Full name:
|Sylvester Ameh Okpe
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|23
|26
|Innings
|20
|23
|Overs
|52.1
|57.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|2
|Runs
|267
|320
|Wickets
|26
|26
|Avg
|10.26
|12.3
|SR
|12.03
|13.19
|Eco
|5.11
|5.59
|BB
|5
|5
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|1
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|23
|26
|Innings
|14
|16
|Not outs
|2
|3
|Runs
|95
|102
|Balls Faced
|131
|144
|Avg
|7.91
|7.84
|SR
|72.51
|70.83
|Fours
|6
|6
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|22
|22
|Hundreds
|0
|0