Sylvester Ameh Okpe

Sylvester Ameh Okpe

bowler

Full name:Sylvester Ameh Okpe

Teams

2025 Teams

Nigeria

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2326
Innings2023
Overs52.157.1
Balls--
Maidens22
Runs267320
Wickets2626
Avg10.2612.3
SR12.0313.19
Eco5.115.59
BB55
4w00
5w11
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2326
Innings1416
Not outs23
Runs95102
Balls Faced131144
Avg7.917.84
SR72.5170.83
Fours66
Fifties00
Sixies11
Highest2222
Hundreds00

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