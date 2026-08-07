Ashmit Shreshta

Ashmit Shreshta

wicket keeper

Full name:Ashmit Shreshta

Teams

2023 Teams

Nigeria

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1919
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1919
Innings1818
Not outs22
Runs351351
Balls Faced358358
Avg21.9321.93
SR98.0498.04
Fours3232
Fifties11
Sixies55
Highest7676
Hundreds00

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