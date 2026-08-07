Ashmit Shreshta
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Ashmit Shreshta
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|19
|19
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|19
|19
|Innings
|18
|18
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|351
|351
|Balls Faced
|358
|358
|Avg
|21.93
|21.93
|SR
|98.04
|98.04
|Fours
|32
|32
|Fifties
|1
|1
|Sixies
|5
|5
|Highest
|76
|76
|Hundreds
|0
|0