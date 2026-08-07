Isaac Kofi Otuafo Aboagye
bowler
|Full name:
|Isaac Kofi Otuafo Aboagye
|Nationality:
|Ghana
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|4
|4
|Overs
|14.0
|14.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|83
|83
|Wickets
|6
|6
|Avg
|13.83
|13.83
|SR
|14
|14
|Eco
|5.92
|5.92
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|4
|4
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|16
|16
|Balls Faced
|37
|37
|Avg
|4
|4
|SR
|43.24
|43.24
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|7
|7
|Hundreds
|0
|0