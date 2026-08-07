Isaac Kofi Otuafo Aboagye

Isaac Kofi Otuafo Aboagye

bowler

Full name:Isaac Kofi Otuafo Aboagye
Nationality:Ghana

Teams

2026 Teams

Ghana

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings44
Overs14.014.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs8383
Wickets66
Avg13.8313.83
SR1414
Eco5.925.92
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings44
Not outs00
Runs1616
Balls Faced3737
Avg44
SR43.2443.24
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest77
Hundreds00

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