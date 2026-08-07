Jack Sean Hunter

Jack Sean Hunter

bowler

Full name:Jack Sean Hunter
Nationality:New zealand
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Otago Volts

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches9126
Innings16126
Overs180.083.115.0
Balls---
Maidens3630
Runs591477160
Wickets16194
Avg36.9325.140
SR67.526.2622.5
Eco3.285.7310.66
BB543
4w110
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches9126
Innings1381
Not outs551
Runs22477
Balls Faced91693
Avg2.7515.660
SR24.1768.11233.33
Fours360
Fifties000
Sixies001
Highest10117
Hundreds000

Another Players

Bacon, Matthew Boyce

Bacon, Matthew Boyce

Francis Johnson, Vaughn

Francis Johnson, Vaughn

Cox, Ben

Cox, Ben

Parkes, Thorn Kiwa

Parkes, Thorn Kiwa

McClenaghan, Mitchell

McClenaghan, Mitchell

Rutherford, Hamish

Rutherford, Hamish

Holder, Jason

Holder, Jason

Georgeson, Luke

Georgeson, Luke

Gibson, Jacob Michael

Gibson, Jacob Michael

Phillips, Glenn

Phillips, Glenn