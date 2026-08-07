Jack Sean Hunter
bowler
|Full name:
|Jack Sean Hunter
|Nationality:
|New zealand
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|9
|12
|6
|Innings
|16
|12
|6
|Overs
|180.0
|83.1
|15.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|36
|3
|0
|Runs
|591
|477
|160
|Wickets
|16
|19
|4
|Avg
|36.93
|25.1
|40
|SR
|67.5
|26.26
|22.5
|Eco
|3.28
|5.73
|10.66
|BB
|5
|4
|3
|4w
|1
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|9
|12
|6
|Innings
|13
|8
|1
|Not outs
|5
|5
|1
|Runs
|22
|47
|7
|Balls Faced
|91
|69
|3
|Avg
|2.75
|15.66
|0
|SR
|24.17
|68.11
|233.33
|Fours
|3
|6
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|1
|Highest
|10
|11
|7
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0