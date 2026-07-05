Jack Sinfield
all rounder
|Full name:
|Jack Sinfield
|Nationality:
|Australia
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|3
|1
|Innings
|5
|1
|Overs
|82.5
|10.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|6
|0
|Runs
|301
|59
|Wickets
|7
|0
|Avg
|43
|0
|SR
|71
|0
|Eco
|3.63
|5.9
|BB
|6
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|3
|1
|Innings
|3
|1
|Not outs
|2
|0
|Runs
|43
|7
|Balls Faced
|101
|8
|Avg
|43
|7
|SR
|42.57
|87.5
|Fours
|6
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|29
|7
|Hundreds
|0
|0