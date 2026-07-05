Jack Sinfield

Jack Sinfield

all rounder

Full name:Jack Sinfield
Nationality:Australia

Teams

2026 Teams

Queensland Bulls

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches31
Innings51
Overs82.510.0
Balls--
Maidens60
Runs30159
Wickets70
Avg430
SR710
Eco3.635.9
BB60
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches31
Innings31
Not outs20
Runs437
Balls Faced1018
Avg437
SR42.5787.5
Fours61
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest297
Hundreds00

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