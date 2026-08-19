Tamil Nadu Premier League
Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Chepauk Super Gillies
Tamil Nadu Premier League
RTW
CHEG
bowler
|Full name:
|Jagannathan Kaushik
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|16
|1
|Innings
|24
|0
|Overs
|466.2
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|133
|0
|Runs
|1293
|0
|Wickets
|45
|0
|Avg
|28.73
|0
|SR
|62.17
|0
|Eco
|2.77
|0
|BB
|6
|0
|4w
|2
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|16
|1
|Innings
|16
|1
|Not outs
|4
|0
|Runs
|84
|10
|Balls Faced
|312
|8
|Avg
|7
|10
|SR
|26.92
|125
|Fours
|6
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|0
|Highest
|20
|10
|Hundreds
|0
|0
Tamil Nadu Premier League
RTW
CHEG