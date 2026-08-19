Jagannathan Kaushik

Jagannathan Kaushik

bowler

Full name:Jagannathan Kaushik
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Ruby Trichy Warriors

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches161
Innings240
Overs466.20
Balls--
Maidens1330
Runs12930
Wickets450
Avg28.730
SR62.170
Eco2.770
BB60
4w20
5w10
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches161
Innings161
Not outs40
Runs8410
Balls Faced3128
Avg710
SR26.92125
Fours61
Fifties00
Sixies20
Highest2010
Hundreds00

Jagannathan Kaushik Schedule & Results

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