Match details Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Chepauk Super Gillies T20 Tamil Nadu Premier League 21.08.2026

T20

RTW
RTW
CHEG
CHEG

Match Info

Match:Tamil Nadu Premier League 2026
Date:Tuesday, August 04, 2026 - Friday, August 28, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, August 21, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
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Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
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Ruby Trichy Warriors Squad

PlayersDavidson V Athisayaraj, Dhas Antony, Ganesh Moorthi M, Jamal Jafar, K Easwaran, Kousik J, Kumar P Saravan, Kumaran N Selva, Rajkumar K, Rajkumar R, Ramesh Kalimuthu, Saran T, Shriraam G Sai, Sundar S Shyam, Sundar Washington, Suresh Kumar J, Suriya S Bhuvan, Thamarai Kannan K Gowtham, Yadav Sanjay
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Chepauk Super Gillies Squad

PlayersAadithiya GG Harish, Ahmed Waseem, Arun B, Arvindh R Ram, Ashwin Murugan, G Rajalingam, Jagadeesan Narayan, K Singh Swapnil, K Aashiq, Krishna N Sunil, Kumar J Prem, Lokesh Raj TD, Mokit Hariharan RS, Prasath M. Mohana, Raj S Dinesh, Silambarasan M, Sujay S, Tanwar Abhishek, Valthapa Ashwanth, Vignesh M
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