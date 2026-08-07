James David Baker

James David Baker

bowler

Full name:James David Baker
Nationality:New zealand
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2026 Teams

Northern Brave

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches10761510
Innings8132158
Overs24.02100.0118.024.0
Balls----
Maidens061850
Runs1895961755189
Wickets6201206
Avg31.529.6537.7531.5
SR2462.6835.424
Eco7.872.836.397.87
BB21032
4w0700
5w0700
10w0100

Batting

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches10761510
Innings894108
Not outs54375
Runs685929468
Balls Faced62167612462
Avg22.6611.631.3322.66
SR109.6735.3275.8109.67
Fours56135
Fifties0000
Sixies31153
Highest40414840
Hundreds0000

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