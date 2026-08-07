James David Baker
bowler
|Full name:
|James David Baker
|Nationality:
|New zealand
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|76
|15
|10
|Innings
|8
|132
|15
|8
|Overs
|24.0
|2100.0
|118.0
|24.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|618
|5
|0
|Runs
|189
|5961
|755
|189
|Wickets
|6
|201
|20
|6
|Avg
|31.5
|29.65
|37.75
|31.5
|SR
|24
|62.68
|35.4
|24
|Eco
|7.87
|2.83
|6.39
|7.87
|BB
|2
|10
|3
|2
|4w
|0
|7
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|7
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|76
|15
|10
|Innings
|8
|94
|10
|8
|Not outs
|5
|43
|7
|5
|Runs
|68
|592
|94
|68
|Balls Faced
|62
|1676
|124
|62
|Avg
|22.66
|11.6
|31.33
|22.66
|SR
|109.67
|35.32
|75.8
|109.67
|Fours
|5
|61
|3
|5
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|3
|11
|5
|3
|Highest
|40
|41
|48
|40
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0