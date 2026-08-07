James Kwaku Vifah

James Kwaku Vifah

all rounder

Full name:James Kwaku Vifah
Nationality:Ghana

Teams

2026 Teams

Ghana

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2424
Innings44
Overs7.57.5
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs6363
Wickets22
Avg31.531.5
SR23.523.5
Eco8.048.04
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2424
Innings2424
Not outs33
Runs442442
Balls Faced392392
Avg21.0421.04
SR112.75112.75
Fours3939
Fifties33
Sixies1212
Highest6363
Hundreds00

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