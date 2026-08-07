James Kwaku Vifah
all rounder
|Full name:
|James Kwaku Vifah
|Nationality:
|Ghana
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|24
|24
|Innings
|4
|4
|Overs
|7.5
|7.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|63
|63
|Wickets
|2
|2
|Avg
|31.5
|31.5
|SR
|23.5
|23.5
|Eco
|8.04
|8.04
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|24
|24
|Innings
|24
|24
|Not outs
|3
|3
|Runs
|442
|442
|Balls Faced
|392
|392
|Avg
|21.04
|21.04
|SR
|112.75
|112.75
|Fours
|39
|39
|Fifties
|3
|3
|Sixies
|12
|12
|Highest
|63
|63
|Hundreds
|0
|0