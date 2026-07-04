Jarrod McKay
bowler
|Full name:
|Jarrod McKay
|Nationality:
|New Zealand
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|11
|4
|1
|Innings
|19
|4
|0
|Overs
|220.1
|25.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|31
|0
|0
|Runs
|977
|242
|0
|Wickets
|23
|3
|0
|Avg
|42.47
|80.66
|0
|SR
|57.43
|50
|0
|Eco
|4.43
|9.68
|0
|BB
|5
|1
|0
|4w
|1
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|11
|4
|1
|Innings
|13
|3
|0
|Not outs
|7
|1
|0
|Runs
|16
|20
|0
|Balls Faced
|128
|30
|0
|Avg
|2.66
|10
|0
|SR
|12.5
|66.66
|0
|Fours
|1
|1
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|1
|0
|Highest
|6
|14
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0