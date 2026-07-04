Jarrod McKay

Jarrod McKay

bowler

Full name:Jarrod McKay
Nationality:New Zealand

Teams

2026 Teams

Otago Volts

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1141
Innings1940
Overs220.125.00
Balls---
Maidens3100
Runs9772420
Wickets2330
Avg42.4780.660
SR57.43500
Eco4.439.680
BB510
4w100
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1141
Innings1330
Not outs710
Runs16200
Balls Faced128300
Avg2.66100
SR12.566.660
Fours110
Fifties000
Sixies010
Highest6140
Hundreds000

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