Jean Miguel Podosky

Jean Miguel Podosky

all rounder

Full name:Jean Miguel Podosky
Nationality:Philippines
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2024 Teams

Philippines

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1111
Innings88
Overs28.028.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs230230
Wickets55
Avg4646
SR33.633.6
Eco8.218.21
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1111
Innings1111
Not outs22
Runs122122
Balls Faced9898
Avg13.5513.55
SR124.49124.49
Fours66
Fifties00
Sixies88
Highest4141
Hundreds00

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