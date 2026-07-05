Jean Miguel Podosky
all rounder
|Full name:
|Jean Miguel Podosky
|Nationality:
|Philippines
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|11
|11
|Innings
|8
|8
|Overs
|28.0
|28.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|230
|230
|Wickets
|5
|5
|Avg
|46
|46
|SR
|33.6
|33.6
|Eco
|8.21
|8.21
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|11
|11
|Innings
|11
|11
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|122
|122
|Balls Faced
|98
|98
|Avg
|13.55
|13.55
|SR
|124.49
|124.49
|Fours
|6
|6
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|8
|8
|Highest
|41
|41
|Hundreds
|0
|0