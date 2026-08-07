Jesse Daniel Ryder

Jesse Daniel Ryder

all rounder

Full name:Jesse Daniel Ryder
Nationality:New Zealand

Teams

2026 Teams

Konark Suryas Odisha

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches184822131178148
Innings151951597656
Overs82.067.510.01566.2309.5152.3
Balls------
Maidens230037652
Runs28041268465717821200
Wickets51221554933
Avg5634.333430.0436.3636.36
SR98.433.913060.6337.9327.72
Eco3.416.076.82.975.757.86
BB2311045
4w000210
5w000701
10w000200

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches184822131178148
Innings334221214166143
Not outs21119118
Runs12691362457878455923460
Balls Faced229914293581319856052382
Avg40.9333.2122.8545.0436.0725.62
SR55.1995.31127.6566.5599.76145.25
Fours146152471127645378
Fifties663403425
Sixies63818120148150
Highest20110762236136107
Hundreds33025111

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