Jesse Daniel Ryder
all rounder
|Full name:
|Jesse Daniel Ryder
|Nationality:
|New Zealand
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|18
|48
|22
|131
|178
|148
|Innings
|15
|19
|5
|159
|76
|56
|Overs
|82.0
|67.5
|10.0
|1566.2
|309.5
|152.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|23
|0
|0
|376
|5
|2
|Runs
|280
|412
|68
|4657
|1782
|1200
|Wickets
|5
|12
|2
|155
|49
|33
|Avg
|56
|34.33
|34
|30.04
|36.36
|36.36
|SR
|98.4
|33.91
|30
|60.63
|37.93
|27.72
|Eco
|3.41
|6.07
|6.8
|2.97
|5.75
|7.86
|BB
|2
|3
|1
|10
|4
|5
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|18
|48
|22
|131
|178
|148
|Innings
|33
|42
|21
|214
|166
|143
|Not outs
|2
|1
|1
|19
|11
|8
|Runs
|1269
|1362
|457
|8784
|5592
|3460
|Balls Faced
|2299
|1429
|358
|13198
|5605
|2382
|Avg
|40.93
|33.21
|22.85
|45.04
|36.07
|25.62
|SR
|55.19
|95.31
|127.65
|66.55
|99.76
|145.25
|Fours
|146
|152
|47
|1127
|645
|378
|Fifties
|6
|6
|3
|40
|34
|25
|Sixies
|6
|38
|18
|120
|148
|150
|Highest
|201
|107
|62
|236
|136
|107
|Hundreds
|3
|3
|0
|25
|11
|1