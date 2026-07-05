Salum Jumbe Ally
all rounder
|Full name:
|Salum Jumbe Ally
|Nationality:
|Tanzania
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|43
|43
|Innings
|42
|42
|Overs
|118.4
|118.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|881
|881
|Wickets
|46
|46
|Avg
|19.15
|19.15
|SR
|15.47
|15.47
|Eco
|7.42
|7.42
|BB
|4
|4
|4w
|2
|2
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|43
|43
|Innings
|31
|31
|Not outs
|8
|8
|Runs
|257
|257
|Balls Faced
|262
|262
|Avg
|11.17
|11.17
|SR
|98.09
|98.09
|Fours
|21
|21
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|10
|10
|Highest
|34
|34
|Hundreds
|0
|0