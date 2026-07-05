Salum Jumbe Ally

Salum Jumbe Ally

all rounder

Full name:Salum Jumbe Ally
Nationality:Tanzania

Teams

2026 Teams

Tanzania

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches4343
Innings4242
Overs118.4118.4
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs881881
Wickets4646
Avg19.1519.15
SR15.4715.47
Eco7.427.42
BB44
4w22
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches4343
Innings3131
Not outs88
Runs257257
Balls Faced262262
Avg11.1711.17
SR98.0998.09
Fours2121
Fifties00
Sixies1010
Highest3434
Hundreds00

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