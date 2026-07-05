Johnson John Nyambo
bowler
|Full name:
|Johnson John Nyambo
|Nationality:
|Tanzania
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|9
|9
|Innings
|8
|8
|Overs
|27.2
|27.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|189
|189
|Wickets
|7
|7
|Avg
|27
|27
|SR
|23.42
|23.42
|Eco
|6.91
|6.91
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|9
|9
|Innings
|3
|3
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|8
|8
|Balls Faced
|16
|16
|Avg
|8
|8
|SR
|50
|50
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|4
|4
|Hundreds
|0
|0