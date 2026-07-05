Johnson John Nyambo

Johnson John Nyambo

bowler

Full name:Johnson John Nyambo
Nationality:Tanzania

Teams

2026 Teams

Tanzania

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches99
Innings88
Overs27.227.2
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs189189
Wickets77
Avg2727
SR23.4223.42
Eco6.916.91
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches99
Innings33
Not outs22
Runs88
Balls Faced1616
Avg88
SR5050
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest44
Hundreds00

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