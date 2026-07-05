International career

Joginder Sharma's international cricket career was short but memorable. He played a key role in India's victory at the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup. Here is a timeline of his international career:

2007: Joginder Sharma became part of the Indian team for the first-ever ICC T20 World Cup in South Africa. His standout moment came during the final. September 24, 2007: Sharma bowled the crucial last over in the final against Pakistan. India needed one more wicket to win, and Misbah-ul-Haq tried to scoop the ball over the fine leg fielder. The shot failed, and Misbah was caught by Sreesanth, helping India win the match and the tournament. September 22, 2007: In the semi-final against Australia, Sharma bowled the final over. With Australia needing 22 runs, he took two wickets and helped India win by 15 runs.

2007-2008: Sharma played a few more matches for India during this period but did not stand out in ODIs and T20s. His career was limited at the international level due to inconsistent performances.

2008-2012: During these years, Sharma played for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. He was part of the team that won the IPL titles in 2010 and 2011.

2008-2010: Sharma appeared in four ODIs and four T20s. However, he struggled to make a strong impact on the international stage, with his best moments coming in the 2007 T20 World Cup.

2011: His career took a setback after a serious car accident. He suffered severe head injuries, which threatened his career. However, Sharma recovered and continued playing for Haryana in domestic cricket.

Despite a short international career, Joginder Sharma's performance in the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup remains his most significant achievement.

Leagues Participation

Joginder Sharma played in the IPL from 2008 to 2011, representing Chennai Super Kings.

Indian Premier League

Indian Premier League

He took part in 16 matches but struggled with both his batting and bowling stats. Despite playing in the 2008, 2009, and 2010 seasons, his performance wasn't enough to keep him in the team. He was unsold in the 2016 and 2017 IPL auctions.

Batting Statistics

IPL Season Matches (M) Runs (R) Balls Faced (BF) Not Outs (NO) Highest Score (HS) Batting Average (AVG) Strike Rate (S/R) 100s 50s 4s 6s 2011 1 0 1 1 0 0.00 0.00 0 0 0 0 2010 3 - 0 - - - - 0 0 - - 2009 4 20 18 1 16 20.00 111.11 0 0 0 1 2008 8 16 11 2 16 8.00 145.45 0 0 1 1

Bowling Statistics

IPL Season Matches (M) Runs (R) Overs (OV) Wickets (WKTS) Bowling Average (AVG) Economy Rate (ECO) 5 Wickets (5W) 2011 1 34 3.0 0 11.33 0.00 0 2010 3 89 8.0 2 44.50 11.13 0 2009 4 57 7.0 2 28.50 8.14 0 2008 8 239 24.4 8 29.88 9.80 0

Domestic career

Joginder Sharma began his first-class career in the 2002/03 season for Haryana against Madhya Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy. In his debut match, he scored 81 runs and took 11 wickets for 84 runs, helping Haryana win by 103 runs. He had a strong start to his career, with 24 wickets at an average of 17.41 and 280 runs at 46.66 in his first season. The next year, he scored 148 runs at 68.51 and took 23 wickets at 23.39.

Sharma earned a spot on the North Zone team for the Duleep Trophy, where he took 6 wickets for 59 runs against West Zone. He also impressed while playing for India A against the national team, dismissing players like Rahul Dravid, V.V.S. Laxman, and Yuvraj Singh. He played for the Rest of India team, which won the Irani Trophy against Mumbai.

In the 2004/05 season, Sharma's strong performances, including two centuries and 14 wickets for 116 runs in a match against Vidarbha, earned him a place in India's squad for the tour of Bangladesh. He didn’t get many chances to bat but managed 34 runs in two innings. His bowling didn’t go well, with just 1 wicket for 99 runs. He was dropped after playing in that series. He ended the Ranji Trophy season with 36 wickets and 472 runs.

In the 2006/07 season, Sharma had another strong showing. He became the leading wicket-taker in the Ranji Trophy with 39 wickets, including two ten-wicket hauls and a hat-trick. Despite Haryana being relegated to the Plate division, Sharma was recalled to the Indian team for the West Indies ODI series. He played in the second ODI but scored just 1 run and didn’t take any wickets. He was replaced by Irfan Pathan for the next matches. Sharma did not make it to the Indian squad for the 2007 Cricket World Cup.

Records and achievements

Joginder Sharma has had a successful cricket career with several notable achievements. Here's a summary of his key records:

2004-05 Ranji Trophy: He took 36 wickets (second highest) and scored 472 runs, with an average of 52.00.

2006-07 Ranji Trophy: Sharma topped the wicket-taker list with 39 wickets in seven matches. He also achieved two ten-wicket hauls and a hat-trick.

2007 World Twenty20: In the final against Pakistan, Sharma took the match-winning wicket with only one wicket remaining.

2007 T20 World Cup Win: Sharma helped India win the first T20 World Cup. He took the final wicket of Misbah-ul-Haq in the match.

Haryana Government Recognition: For his contribution to the World Cup victory, the Haryana Government awarded him a cash prize of 21 lakhs (equivalent to 63 lakhs or US $73,000 in 2023) and appointed him as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

Indian Premier League (IPL): He was part of the Chennai Super Kings team that won the IPL titles in 2010 and 2011.

Personal life

Joginder Sharma is married and has two sons. His father's name is Om Prakash Sharma, and his mother's name is Shashi Devi. His sons are Udayveer Sharma and Manan Sharma.

Financial Status

Joginder Sharma's net worth is $39 million at the age of 35. This comes from his career as a cricket player, which has been very successful. Sources like Wikipedia, Forbes, and IMDb report this information.

House

In 2023, Sharma lives in a luxury home in Haryana with his family.

Scandals

In January 2024, Sharma faced accusations in a suicide case in Hisar, Haryana. A man named Pawan took his life after a property dispute. Pawan's mother filed a complaint against Sharma and five others. Sharma denied knowing Pawan.

In 2022, he was accused of removing parts of a law related to caste discrimination from a case involving harassment. A court in Hisar issued an arrest warrant for him for this act.

In 2024, Sharma went to the Punjab and Haryana High Court. He was upset about not being included in the list of candidates for promotion to the Indian Police Service (IPS). He said the authorities made a mistake in their letter, stating that his service was confirmed after completing training, which goes against his appointment rules.

Fans

Joginder Sharma has fans worldwide. People appreciate his unique style and surprising performances in cricket.

When he retired in 2023, Sharma thanked his fans for their support. He said their encouragement motivated him throughout his career. Sharma has about 140k followers on Instagram.