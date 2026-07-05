Murali Vijay News View all If you want to be the first to know everything about cricketer Murali Vijay, you can find out all the latest news about him: how his past cricket matches ended, what's in store for him in the future and what tournaments he plans to participate in. Could the Indian Team See a Repeat of the Murali-Karthik Incident? Internal rifts between players could shake the Indian team to a great extent. And now, it is being reported that an incident similar to Murali Vijay and Dinesh Karthik is expected to happen again. If the rumours are true, which two players will be affected by the same? Murali Vijay Murali Vijay bids adieu to international cricket in search for new opportunities Murali Vijay Ravichandran Ashwin - a Vaathi of art and possibly Tamil Nadu’s greatest cricketer Murali Vijay IPL 2021 Retention | CSK: Jadhav and Harbhajan released; Suresh Raina retained Murali Vijay Chuck, Marry and Frill | Who CSK should let go and retain ahead of IPL 2021

International career

Murali Vijay had a significant cricket career with India. He played in Tests and ODIs and was known for his resilience. Here’s a summary of his journey:

2008 November: He debuted in Tests during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. He replaced Gautam Gambhir, who was banned. Vijay scored 33 and 41 runs in his first match. November: He played his first ODI in Ahmedabad against South Africa. He scored 25 runs in that match.

2009 December: Vijay made a solid contribution in the third Test against Sri Lanka, scoring 87 runs and helping India win the match.

2010 January: He went on the Bangladesh tour and played in the second Test, scoring 30 runs. February: He made his ODI debut but didn’t perform well in the Zimbabwe series. October: During Australia’s tour of India, he scored his first Test century, making 139 runs.

2011 June: In the West Indies series, Vijay couldn’t score many runs, finishing with 72 runs. October: He continued to struggle in ODIs during the New Zealand and South Africa tours.

2013 February: Vijay returned to the Indian Test team for the series against Australia. He scored centuries in both the second and third Tests and ended the series with 430 runs.

2014 July: Vijay was the highest run-scorer in the England series, making 402 runs in five Tests. December: During India’s tour of Australia, he scored 144 runs in Brisbane, showing consistency as a key opener for India.

2015 June: He played a one-match Test series against Bangladesh and scored over 100 runs. July: He played his last ODI match against Zimbabwe. September: He made 210 runs in the home series against South Africa.

2016-2017 Vijay faced challenges in maintaining his form in both formats but remained an important figure in India’s opening pair.

2018 January: Vijay struggled in the South Africa series, scoring just 102 runs in three matches. June: He scored his final Test century against Afghanistan. August: He had a tough series against England. December: In Australia, he played his last Test, scoring 20 runs.

2019-2021 Vijay focused on his County Championship career, playing for Essex and Somerset. However, his domestic form didn’t lead to a return to the Indian team.

2023 January: Vijay officially retired from all forms of cricket, marking the end of his long international career.



Leagues Participation

Murali Vijay's career in franchise leagues includes playing in some of the most popular tournaments like the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). Here is a summary of his participation in these leagues:

Indian Premier League

Murali Vijay played in the IPL for many years, mainly for Chennai Super Kings, with brief stints at Delhi Daredevils and Kings XI Punjab. Below is a year-by-year look at his IPL career:

Year Team Runs Notable Performances 2009 Chennai Super Kings 242 Played as an opener, contributing to the team’s success. 2010 Chennai Super Kings 458 Key player in CSK's title win, scoring heavily and maintaining a high strike rate. 2011 Chennai Super Kings 434 Scored 95 off 52 balls in the final, helping CSK win again. 2012 Chennai Super Kings 374 Continued strong performance with several solid innings. 2013 Chennai Super Kings 372 Maintained consistency with the bat. 2014 Delhi Daredevils 144 Bought for 5 crore but did not make much impact. 2015 Kings XI Punjab 160 Played well and later captained the team. 2016 Kings XI Punjab 99 Played in a leadership role but struggled with the bat. 2017 — (Injured) — Missed the season due to a wrist injury. 2018 Chennai Super Kings 61 Played a limited role but was part of CSK's title-winning team. 2019 Chennai Super Kings 98 Played a few matches across the season. 2020 Chennai Super Kings 61 Played his last IPL match in 2020.

By the end of his IPL career, Vijay had played 106 matches, scoring 2,619 runs and making two centuries. His last match was in 2020.

Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL)

Murali Vijay also had a successful career in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). Below is a summary of his participation:

Year Team Matches Notable Performances 2016 Kovai Kings 8 Captain of the side, leading the team with strong batting performances. 2017 Kovai Kings 7 Maintained a solid contribution as captain. 2018 Tuti Patriots 8 Contributed strongly with the bat and helped the team reach the later stages. 2019 Ruby Trichy Warriors 8 Scored a 101 against Tuti Patriots, which became a highlight of the season. 2022 Ruby Trichy Warriors 4 Played a short stint, contributing key runs in the few matches he played.

In January 2023, Murali Vijay announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. His career in franchise leagues, including his time in the IPL and TNPL, has made a lasting impact on domestic cricket.

Domestic career

Murali Vijay started playing cricket at 17 and was spotted by former cricketer Bharat Arun. Vijay joined the Tamil Nadu under-22 team for the C. K. Nayudu Trophy, where he showed solid performance. He was soon selected for the Tamil Nadu senior squad in 2006.

In his first-class debut during the 2006–07 Ranji Trophy, he scored 628 runs at an average of over 52, including two centuries. Vijay had another strong season in 2007-08, scoring 582 runs and a high score of 230 against Saurashtra. He played for South Zone in the Duleep Trophy and performed consistently in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Vijay also represented India A and India Red, scoring well in matches against New Zealand A and in the Challenger Trophy. His domestic career showed steady growth and helped him gain national recognition.

Records and achievements

Murali Vijay has had a successful career with several notable awards and records.

Awards:

2008: Debuted for India in a Test match against Australia.

2010: Scored his first Test century with 127 runs against South Africa in Nagpur.

2010 & 2016: Played in the T20 World Cups for India.

2011 & 2015: Represented India in the ODI World Cups.

2014: Named Man of the Series in the Test series against England after scoring two centuries.

2016: Won Man of the Series in the Test series against the West Indies with two centuries.

2018: Was part of the Indian team that won a Test series in England for the first time in 28 years.

Records:

2010: Scored 139 runs in his first Test century against Australia.

2013: Made 167 runs in the second Test against Australia.

2014: Scored 146 runs in the second Test against England.

2017: Scored 108 runs in the first Test against Bangladesh.

2010: Hit 127 runs in an IPL match against Rajasthan Royals.

2010: Scored the fastest IPL century in 46 balls against Rajasthan Royals.

Personal life

Murali Vijay had a difficult start in school, failing his 12th exams with only 40%. His father’s comments pushed him to leave home, and he worked at a snooker club to support himself. Vijay later returned to his studies, cleared his 12th exams, and joined Vivekananda College in Chennai, known for cricket.

Family

Vijay is married to Nikita Vijay, who was once married to Dinesh Karthik. The couple met during the 2012 IPL season. They have three children: Naveen (son), Eva (daughter), and Aarav (son).

Finances

Vijay’s net worth is estimated at $5 million, according to sources like Forbes and Business Insider.

Cars and House

Vijay owns a Ferrari, which was reported in 2023. Details about his house remain unclear, with some unverified videos online.

Scandals

In 2015, Vijay received a fine of 30% of his match fee for disagreeing with an umpire's decision during a Test match between India and South Africa. His marriage to Nikita, the ex-wife of his former teammate Dinesh Karthik, also caused some tension.

Fans

In 2023, fans celebrated Vijay’s retirement from international cricket. They thanked him for his contributions to Indian cricket and IPL. He has over 500,000 followers on Instagram.