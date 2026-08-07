Jordi Henry

Jordi Henry

batsman

Full name:Jordi Henry
Nationality:Saint helena

Teams

2026 Teams

Saint Helena

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches77
Innings66
Overs14.414.4
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs126126
Wickets55
Avg25.225.2
SR17.617.6
Eco8.598.59
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches77
Innings55
Not outs00
Runs4545
Balls Faced4545
Avg99
SR100100
Fours11
Fifties00
Sixies22
Highest1717
Hundreds00

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