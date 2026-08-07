Jordi Henry
batsman
|Full name:
|Jordi Henry
|Nationality:
|Saint helena
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|7
|7
|Innings
|6
|6
|Overs
|14.4
|14.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|126
|126
|Wickets
|5
|5
|Avg
|25.2
|25.2
|SR
|17.6
|17.6
|Eco
|8.59
|8.59
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|7
|7
|Innings
|5
|5
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|45
|45
|Balls Faced
|45
|45
|Avg
|9
|9
|SR
|100
|100
|Fours
|1
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|2
|Highest
|17
|17
|Hundreds
|0
|0