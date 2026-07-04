Josef Grant Walker
bowler
|Full name:
|Josef Grant Walker
|Nationality:
|New Zealand
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|50
|40
|32
|Innings
|81
|37
|29
|Overs
|1283.4
|292.5
|89.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|244
|7
|0
|Runs
|3922
|1443
|642
|Wickets
|94
|33
|33
|Avg
|41.72
|43.72
|19.45
|SR
|81.93
|53.24
|16.24
|Eco
|3.05
|4.92
|7.18
|BB
|7
|3
|4
|4w
|3
|0
|1
|5w
|3
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|50
|40
|32
|Innings
|66
|27
|7
|Not outs
|21
|10
|2
|Runs
|742
|218
|27
|Balls Faced
|1762
|313
|34
|Avg
|16.48
|12.82
|5.4
|SR
|42.11
|69.64
|79.41
|Fours
|89
|17
|1
|Fifties
|1
|0
|0
|Sixies
|13
|6
|1
|Highest
|87
|36
|16
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0