Josef Grant Walker

Josef Grant Walker

bowler

Full name:Josef Grant Walker
Nationality:New Zealand
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Northern Brave

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches504032
Innings813729
Overs1283.4292.589.2
Balls---
Maidens24470
Runs39221443642
Wickets943333
Avg41.7243.7219.45
SR81.9353.2416.24
Eco3.054.927.18
BB734
4w301
5w300
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches504032
Innings66277
Not outs21102
Runs74221827
Balls Faced176231334
Avg16.4812.825.4
SR42.1169.6479.41
Fours89171
Fifties100
Sixies1361
Highest873616
Hundreds000

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