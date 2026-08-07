Joseph Oluwasesan Adedeji
bowler
|Full name:
|Joseph Oluwasesan Adedeji
|Nationality:
|Nigeria
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|28
|31
|Innings
|14
|16
|Overs
|35.0
|40.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|1
|Runs
|227
|268
|Wickets
|8
|10
|Avg
|28.37
|26.8
|SR
|26.25
|24
|Eco
|6.48
|6.7
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|28
|31
|Innings
|27
|30
|Not outs
|4
|4
|Runs
|516
|540
|Balls Faced
|585
|619
|Avg
|22.43
|20.76
|SR
|88.2
|87.23
|Fours
|41
|42
|Fifties
|3
|3
|Sixies
|15
|15
|Highest
|67
|67
|Hundreds
|0
|0