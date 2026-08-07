Joseph Oluwasesan Adedeji

Joseph Oluwasesan Adedeji

bowler

Full name:Joseph Oluwasesan Adedeji
Nationality:Nigeria

Teams

2025 Teams

Nigeria

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2831
Innings1416
Overs35.040.0
Balls--
Maidens11
Runs227268
Wickets810
Avg28.3726.8
SR26.2524
Eco6.486.7
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2831
Innings2730
Not outs44
Runs516540
Balls Faced585619
Avg22.4320.76
SR88.287.23
Fours4142
Fifties33
Sixies1515
Highest6767
Hundreds00

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