Josh Evans

Josh Evans

all rounder

Full name:Josh Evans
Nationality:Israel
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break right arm

Teams

2024 Teams

Israel

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings44
Overs16.016.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs114114
Wickets66
Avg1919
SR1616
Eco7.127.12
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings44
Not outs00
Runs3333
Balls Faced3131
Avg8.258.25
SR106.45106.45
Fours44
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest2424
Hundreds00

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