Josh Evans
all rounder
|Full name:
|Josh Evans
|Nationality:
|Israel
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|4
|4
|Overs
|16.0
|16.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|114
|114
|Wickets
|6
|6
|Avg
|19
|19
|SR
|16
|16
|Eco
|7.12
|7.12
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|4
|4
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|33
|33
|Balls Faced
|31
|31
|Avg
|8.25
|8.25
|SR
|106.45
|106.45
|Fours
|4
|4
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|24
|24
|Hundreds
|0
|0