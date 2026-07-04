Joshua Liam Finnie
all rounder
|Full name:
|Joshua Liam Finnie
|Nationality:
|New Zealand
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|18
|49
|65
|Innings
|17
|22
|23
|Overs
|180.4
|72.0
|43.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|36
|0
|0
|Runs
|657
|443
|386
|Wickets
|8
|8
|9
|Avg
|82.12
|55.37
|42.88
|SR
|135.5
|54
|28.66
|Eco
|3.63
|6.15
|8.97
|BB
|3
|2
|4
|4w
|0
|0
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|18
|49
|65
|Innings
|31
|45
|51
|Not outs
|0
|7
|8
|Runs
|648
|991
|722
|Balls Faced
|1260
|1018
|566
|Avg
|20.9
|26.07
|16.79
|SR
|51.42
|97.34
|127.56
|Fours
|95
|83
|61
|Fifties
|6
|6
|1
|Sixies
|8
|36
|29
|Highest
|98
|73
|71
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0