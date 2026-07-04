Joshua Liam Finnie

Joshua Liam Finnie

all rounder

Full name:Joshua Liam Finnie
Nationality:New Zealand
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Otago Volts

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches184965
Innings172223
Overs180.472.043.0
Balls---
Maidens3600
Runs657443386
Wickets889
Avg82.1255.3742.88
SR135.55428.66
Eco3.636.158.97
BB324
4w001
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches184965
Innings314551
Not outs078
Runs648991722
Balls Faced12601018566
Avg20.926.0716.79
SR51.4297.34127.56
Fours958361
Fifties661
Sixies83629
Highest987371
Hundreds000

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