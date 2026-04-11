Pro50 Championship
Southern Rocks vs Mountaineers
Pro50 Championship
SOU
231
MOU
230
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Joylord Gumbie
|Nationality:
|Zimbabwe
|League
|Odi
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|57
|50
|8
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|League
|Odi
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|57
|50
|8
|Innings
|7
|98
|48
|7
|Not outs
|0
|7
|4
|1
|Runs
|190
|2400
|1013
|70
|Balls Faced
|277
|4629
|1509
|75
|Avg
|27.14
|26.37
|23.02
|11.66
|SR
|68.59
|51.84
|67.13
|93.33
|Fours
|19
|296
|93
|4
|Fifties
|1
|11
|3
|0
|Sixies
|1
|5
|6
|1
|Highest
|78
|168
|111
|26
|Hundreds
|0
|4
|1
|0
Pro50 Championship
SOU
231
MOU
230
Joylord Gumbie is a cricketer from Zimbabwe. Born on December 25, 1995, he plays as a batsman and wicketkeeper. He is from Harare and has always been part of Zimbabwe’s domestic cricket scene.
He started young, playing for Zimbabwe at the Under 17 level. He took part in the Cricket South Africa U17 National Week, where Zimbabwe was invited to play. Gumbie also represented Zimbabwe in the 2014 ICC Under 19 World Cup, held in the United Arab Emirates. His performance in these tournaments helped him gain recognition in Zimbabwe's national cricket system.
Joylord Gumbie is 6 feet 1 inch tall, taller than many of his friends. His weight is around 62 kg, and he works hard to keep fit. He exercises regularly and encourages others to stay active. Though his body measurements are not available right now, he is known for his commitment to physical fitness.
Joylord Gumbie has not participated in any professional cricket leagues to date.
Joylord Gumbie began his domestic career in 2013 when he played for Mashonaland Eagles against the MidWest Rhinos. His early performances were promising, but he did not become a regular standout in the domestic circuit. In 2019, he joined the Mountaineers, where he played regularly and participated in the 2020–21 Logan Cup.
Despite occasional strong performances, Gumbie struggled to establish himself as a permanent player in the domestic top tier. In March 2025, he played in matches for the Mountaineers, including T20 games against Eagles and Tuskers, and a List A match against Rhinos. Gumbie's career has been one of steady development, with glimpses of his potential at higher levels.
Joylord Gumbie has built a solid record in his cricket career so far. Here are his key achievements:
Test Career Stats
ODI Career Stats
T20I Career Stats
Under-19 World Cup (2014):
Joylord Gumbie keeps his personal life private. He rarely shares details about his family or lifestyle. Here is some information about his life outside cricket.
As of September 2024, Joylord Gumbie’s net worth is estimated to be $460,000.
Joylord does not reveal much about his family, including his wife and children.
Joylord has 700 followers on Instagram.