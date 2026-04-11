Joylord Gumbie

Joylord Gumbie

wicket keeper

Full name:Joylord Gumbie
Nationality:Zimbabwe

Teams

2026 Teams

Mountaineers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiFirst classList aT20
Matches757508
Innings0000
Overs0000
Balls----
Maidens0000
Runs0000
Wickets0000
Avg0000
SR0000
Eco0000
BB0000
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiFirst classList aT20
Matches757508
Innings798487
Not outs0741
Runs1902400101370
Balls Faced2774629150975
Avg27.1426.3723.0211.66
SR68.5951.8467.1393.33
Fours19296934
Fifties11130
Sixies1561
Highest7816811126
Hundreds0410

Joylord Gumbie Schedule & Results

International career

Joylord Gumbie is a cricketer from Zimbabwe. Born on December 25, 1995, he plays as a batsman and wicketkeeper. He is from Harare and has always been part of Zimbabwe’s domestic cricket scene.

He started young, playing for Zimbabwe at the Under 17 level. He took part in the Cricket South Africa U17 National Week, where Zimbabwe was invited to play. Gumbie also represented Zimbabwe in the 2014 ICC Under 19 World Cup, held in the United Arab Emirates. His performance in these tournaments helped him gain recognition in Zimbabwe's national cricket system.

Joylord Gumbie is 6 feet 1 inch tall, taller than many of his friends. His weight is around 62 kg, and he works hard to keep fit. He exercises regularly and encourages others to stay active. Though his body measurements are not available right now, he is known for his commitment to physical fitness.

2023

  • ODI Debut: Zimbabwe vs Nepal at Harare (June 18, 2023)
    Gumbie made his ODI debut at the World Cup qualifiers.
  • ODI Career Highlights: Played 7 ODI matches, scoring 190 runs with a best of 78 runs off 103 balls against the USA, contributing to Zimbabwe’s record total of 408/6.

2024

  • Test Debut: Ireland vs Zimbabwe at Belfast (July 25-28, 2024)
    Gumbie made his Test debut against Ireland.
  • Last Test Match: Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan at Bulawayo (January 2-6, 2025)
    Played his last Test match against Afghanistan, scoring 15 runs off 45 balls.
  • T20I Debut: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe at Chattogram (May 3, 2024)
    Gumbie played his first T20I match during a three-match series against Bangladesh.
  • Last T20I Match: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe at Chattogram (May 7, 2024)
    Gumbie’s most recent T20I match, where he scored 9 runs off 8 balls.

2025

  • World Cup Qualifier Selection: Joylord Gumbie was named in Zimbabwe’s 15-man squad for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier (April 20, 2025). He had shown good form, including scoring a century as an opener against Pakistan Shaheens.

Leagues Participation

Joylord Gumbie has not participated in any professional cricket leagues to date. 

Domestic career

Joylord Gumbie began his domestic career in 2013 when he played for Mashonaland Eagles against the MidWest Rhinos. His early performances were promising, but he did not become a regular standout in the domestic circuit. In 2019, he joined the Mountaineers, where he played regularly and participated in the 2020–21 Logan Cup.

Despite occasional strong performances, Gumbie struggled to establish himself as a permanent player in the domestic top tier. In March 2025, he played in matches for the Mountaineers, including T20 games against Eagles and Tuskers, and a List A match against Rhinos. Gumbie's career has been one of steady development, with glimpses of his potential at higher levels.

Records and achievements

Joylord Gumbie has built a solid record in his cricket career so far. Here are his key achievements:

Test Career Stats

  • Matches Played: 3
  • Runs Scored: 129
  • Average: 22
  • Fours: 18
  • Sixes: 0
  • Last Test Match: January 2025 against Afghanistan (15 runs off 45 balls).

ODI Career Stats

  • Matches Played: 16
  • Runs Scored: 382
  • Average: 24
  • Fours: 42
  • Sixes: 1
  • Recent ODI Match: December 2024 against Afghanistan (3 runs off 14 balls).

T20I Career Stats

  • Matches Played: 3
  • Runs Scored: 43
  • Average: 14
  • Fours: 6
  • Sixes: 0
  • Recent T20I Match: May 2024 against Bangladesh (9 runs off 8 balls).

Under-19 World Cup (2014):

  • Runs: 110 (from five innings)
  • Catches: 4

Personal life

Joylord Gumbie keeps his personal life private. He rarely shares details about his family or lifestyle. Here is some information about his life outside cricket.

Finance

As of September 2024, Joylord Gumbie’s net worth is estimated to be $460,000.

Family

Joylord does not reveal much about his family, including his wife and children.

Fans

Joylord has 700 followers on Instagram.

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