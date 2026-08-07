Jyotsnil Singh
batsman
|Full name:
|Jyotsnil Singh
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|5
|1
|Innings
|4
|1
|0
|Overs
|23.0
|4.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|3
|0
|0
|Runs
|82
|24
|0
|Wickets
|3
|1
|0
|Avg
|27.33
|24
|0
|SR
|46
|24
|0
|Eco
|3.56
|6
|0
|BB
|3
|1
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|5
|1
|Innings
|16
|5
|1
|Not outs
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|648
|94
|25
|Balls Faced
|1231
|161
|23
|Avg
|40.5
|18.8
|25
|SR
|52.64
|58.38
|108.69
|Fours
|78
|11
|2
|Fifties
|4
|0
|0
|Sixies
|6
|0
|1
|Highest
|195
|36
|25
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|0