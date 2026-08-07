Jyotsnil Singh

Jyotsnil Singh

batsman

Full name:Jyotsnil Singh
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Baroda

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1051
Innings410
Overs23.04.00
Balls---
Maidens300
Runs82240
Wickets310
Avg27.33240
SR46240
Eco3.5660
BB310
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1051
Innings1651
Not outs000
Runs6489425
Balls Faced123116123
Avg40.518.825
SR52.6458.38108.69
Fours78112
Fifties400
Sixies601
Highest1953625
Hundreds100

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