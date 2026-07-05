K Bhagath Varma
all rounder
|Full name:
|K Bhagath Varma
|Date of Birth (Age):
|September 21, 1998 (24)
|Zodiac Sign:
|Virgo
|Height:
|175 cm
|Hometown:
|Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh
|Jersey Number:
|27
|Batting Style:
|Left Handed Bat
|Bowling Style:
|Right-arm off-break
|Social Media:
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|1
|5
|Innings
|4
|1
|4
|Overs
|36.0
|9.0
|11.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|0
|0
|Runs
|158
|27
|64
|Wickets
|4
|0
|2
|Avg
|39.5
|0
|32
|SR
|54
|0
|33
|Eco
|4.38
|3
|5.81
|BB
|3
|0
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|1
|5
|Innings
|6
|0
|2
|Not outs
|0
|0
|2
|Runs
|76
|0
|1
|Balls Faced
|132
|0
|1
|Avg
|12.66
|0
|0
|SR
|57.57
|0
|100
|Fours
|9
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|3
|0
|0
|Highest
|46
|0
|1
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0