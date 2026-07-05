K Bhagath Varma

K Bhagath Varma

all rounder

Full name:K Bhagath Varma
Date of Birth (Age):September 21, 1998 (24)
Zodiac Sign:Virgo
Height:175 cm
Hometown:Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh
Jersey Number:27
Batting Style:Left Handed Bat
Bowling Style:Right-arm off-break
Social Media:Instagram

Teams

2024 Teams

Chennai Super Kings

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches315
Innings414
Overs36.09.011.0
Balls---
Maidens200
Runs1582764
Wickets402
Avg39.5032
SR54033
Eco4.3835.81
BB301
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches315
Innings602
Not outs002
Runs7601
Balls Faced13201
Avg12.6600
SR57.570100
Fours900
Fifties000
Sixies300
Highest4601
Hundreds000

Another Players

Tahir, Imran

Tahir, Imran

Jadeja, Ravindra

Jadeja, Ravindra

Nishanth, C Hari

Nishanth, C Hari

Chahar, Deepak

Chahar, Deepak

Shorey, Dhruv

Shorey, Dhruv

R Karthikeyan

R Karthikeyan

Uthappa, Robin

Uthappa, Robin

Singh, Harbhajan

Singh, Harbhajan

Raina, Suresh

Raina, Suresh

Kuggeleijn, Scott

Kuggeleijn, Scott