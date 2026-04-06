Kamran Ghulam News View all All the latest information about cricketer Kamran Ghulam is presented for you: all his wins and losses, training plans, life off the cricket field, relationships between colleagues and information about the tournaments he will be participating in. ‌PAK vs WI | Twitter reacts to frazzled Masood’s ball-watching finds him in disastrous run-out There is no room for half-hearted commitment in sports as it may lead to one’s downfall. A similar happened with Pakistan captain Shan Masood who was ball-watching in the middle of the pitch after calling for a run, eventually leading to his dismissal on the second day of the Multan Test. Kamran Ghulam ‌SA vs PAK | Twitter reacts to fiery Rabada punches air in anger after cleaning up Ghulam Kamran Ghulam SA vs PAK | Twitter reacts to Patterson and Bosch dent Pakistan as Proteas take control on Boxing Day Kamran Ghulam ZIM vs PAK | Kamran Ghulam’s century coupled with sharp bowling seal the series for Pakistan Kamran Ghulam ZIM vs PAK | Twitter in stitches as Kamran Ghulam’s bat slips into flight mode, leaving umpires smiling

International career

Kamran Ghulam, born on 10 October 1995, is a talented Pakistani cricketer known for his solid batting and useful bowling skills. He has made his mark in both formats with his ability to perform under pressure and adapt to different situations. Here’s a look at his international career:

2014: Kamran joined Pakistan’s squad for the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, marking his entry into the international cricket scene.

November 2021: He was included in Pakistan's Test squad for the series against Bangladesh.

February 2022: Kamran was named a reserve player in Pakistan’s Test squad for their series against Australia.

13 January 2023: Kamran debuted in ODIs as a concussion substitute against New Zealand in Karachi.

13 October 2024: He was selected for the final two Tests in the home series against England.

15 October 2024: Kamran played his first Test match in Multan and scored a century in his debut, becoming the 13th Pakistani cricketer to do so.

28 November 2024: Kamran scored 103 runs off 99 balls against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo, helping Pakistan win the series 2-1.

19 December 2024: He played an important role in an ODI against South Africa, scoring 63 off 32 balls and winning the Man of the Match award.

2024: Kamran was named Player of the Series in a bilateral series due to his solid batting and bowling performances.

Asia Cup 2024: He was Pakistan’s highest run-scorer, playing key roles in both the semi-finals and final stages of the tournament.

2024: Kamran’s consistent performances earned him a spot in the ICC World XI, a team that recognizes the world’s best players.

25 January 2025: Kamran played in his latest Test against the West Indies.

Kamran Ghulam is continuing to build a solid international career, with a growing reputation for handling pressure and delivering strong performances when it counts.

Leagues Participation

Kamran Ghulam has mainly played in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he has made a significant impact. While he has not yet participated in other major leagues like the IPL, BBL, or CPL, his performances in the PSL have earned him recognition as one of Pakistan’s top players.

Pakistan Super League (PSL)

Kamran has played a key role in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) over the years, contributing to the success of his teams in multiple seasons. His performances have made him one of the league’s standout players.

Year Team Achievement 2016 Islamabad United Champion - PSL Title, defeated Quetta Gladiators 2022 Lahore Qalandars Champion - PSL Title 2023 Lahore Qalandars Champion - PSL Title 2024 Lahore Qalandars Player of the Match - Scored 94 off 48 balls, led team to victory

In the 2024 PSL, Kamran’s powerful batting helped Lahore Qalandars win the title. He scored 94 runs off 48 balls and earned the “Player of the Match” award for his contribution.

Domestic career

Kamran Ghulam has had a strong career in domestic cricket. In December 2020, during the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, he became the first player to score 1,000 runs in a single season since the tournament's revamp. Later that month, he was nominated as one of the Domestic Cricketers of the Year for the 2020 PCB Awards.

In the final of the 2020–21 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Kamran scored a century in the second innings and set a record for the most runs in a single edition of the tournament. This earned him the title of Best Batsman of the tournament.

In January 2021, he joined Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's squad for the Pakistan Cup and was also added to Pakistan's Test squad for the series against South Africa.

Kamran achieved another milestone in October 2021, scoring his first T20 century, an unbeaten 110 runs, in the National T20 Cup.

In 2024, Kamran set a new record in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final by scoring a double century. This performance drew the attention of both fans and selectors, marking an important step in his cricketing journey.

Records and achievements

Kamran Ghulam has earned notable awards and set impressive records in his cricket career.

Awards:

Best Batsman of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (2020-2021): He scored a century in the final and set the record for the most runs in a single tournament season.

First player to score over 1,000 runs in one season of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (2020-2021).

Three-time Pakistan Super League (PSL) champion: He won titles with Islamabad United in 2016, and Lahore Qalandars in 2022 and 2023.

Records:

Test Matches: 277 runs (118 top scores).

ODIs: 192 runs (103 top scores).

T20 Matches: 1,510 runs (110 top scores).

List A Matches: 3,536 runs (123 top scores).

November 28, 2024: Scored 103 runs in an ODI match against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.

Personal life

Kamran Ghulam has a personal life that many find interesting, with aspects about his family, wealth, and life outside cricket.

Family

Kamran was born in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, into a large family. He has six sisters and eleven brothers. Six of his older brothers played club cricket in their village. Kamran’s father played an important role in his cricket journey, supporting and encouraging him from a young age. Kamran follows Islam, which shapes a lot of his life. His faith gives him strength and helps him stay focused on his cricket career.

Finances

Kamran’s net worth is estimated between $800,000 and $2 million. This amount continues to grow as his cricket career develops.

Scandals

In December 2024, during a match against South Africa, Kamran had a moment of anger. He became frustrated with the vision screen and stopped South African bowler Kagiso Rabada during the first inning. After the umpires intervened, the game went on, but Kamran’s frustration grew. He was heard swearing at Rabada and another player. This caused a lot of buzz on social media, sparking debates about behavior in sports.

Fans

Kamran made his debut against England on October 15, 2024. Fans took to social media to share their thoughts. Some praised him for stepping in during Babar Azam’s absence, while others questioned if Kamran could take his place. Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin praised Kamran for scoring a century in his debut match. However, his aggressive behavior during the December 2024 match against South Africa also became a topic of discussion online.