Kanishk Kapil Seth
all rounder
|Full name:
|Kanishk Kapil Seth
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|15
|20
|Innings
|5
|15
|20
|Overs
|88.0
|124.0
|69.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|18
|4
|0
|Runs
|291
|695
|527
|Wickets
|7
|22
|24
|Avg
|41.57
|31.59
|21.95
|SR
|75.42
|33.81
|17.25
|Eco
|3.3
|5.6
|7.63
|BB
|3
|4
|3
|4w
|0
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|15
|20
|Innings
|4
|13
|9
|Not outs
|2
|3
|4
|Runs
|82
|85
|45
|Balls Faced
|165
|81
|33
|Avg
|41
|8.5
|9
|SR
|49.69
|104.93
|136.36
|Fours
|11
|8
|3
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|1
|2
|Highest
|32
|22
|22
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0