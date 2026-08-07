Kanishk Kapil Seth

Kanishk Kapil Seth

all rounder

Full name:Kanishk Kapil Seth
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Bengal

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches31520
Innings51520
Overs88.0124.069.0
Balls---
Maidens1840
Runs291695527
Wickets72224
Avg41.5731.5921.95
SR75.4233.8117.25
Eco3.35.67.63
BB343
4w010
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches31520
Innings4139
Not outs234
Runs828545
Balls Faced1658133
Avg418.59
SR49.69104.93136.36
Fours1183
Fifties000
Sixies012
Highest322222
Hundreds000

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