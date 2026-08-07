Kannan Vignesh
bowler
|Full name:
|Kannan Vignesh
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|1
|Innings
|3
|1
|Overs
|19.1
|4.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|112
|40
|Wickets
|3
|1
|Avg
|37.33
|40
|SR
|38.33
|24
|Eco
|5.84
|10
|BB
|3
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|1
|Innings
|3
|0
|Not outs
|2
|0
|Runs
|12
|0
|Balls Faced
|17
|0
|Avg
|12
|0
|SR
|70.58
|0
|Fours
|2
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|10
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0