Kannan Vignesh

Kannan Vignesh

bowler

Full name:Kannan Vignesh
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Pondicherry

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches31
Innings31
Overs19.14.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs11240
Wickets31
Avg37.3340
SR38.3324
Eco5.8410
BB31
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches31
Innings30
Not outs20
Runs120
Balls Faced170
Avg120
SR70.580
Fours20
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest100
Hundreds00

Another Players

Subikshan, Anton Andrew

Subikshan, Anton Andrew

Yadav, Saurabh

Yadav, Saurabh

Karthik, S

Karthik, S

Beri, Manik

Beri, Manik

Fabid, Ahmed

Fabid, Ahmed

Deshpande, Pavan

Deshpande, Pavan

Yadav, Ravi

Yadav, Ravi

Sharma, Bharat

Sharma, Bharat

Shinde, Santosh

Shinde, Santosh

Zeeshan N, Ameer

Zeeshan N, Ameer