Kapil Hooda
bowler
|Full name:
|Kapil Hooda
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|4
|5
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|4
|5
|Innings
|7
|4
|Not outs
|0
|2
|Runs
|144
|87
|Balls Faced
|334
|102
|Avg
|20.57
|43.5
|SR
|43.11
|85.29
|Fours
|18
|8
|Fifties
|1
|0
|Sixies
|2
|1
|Highest
|84
|38
|Hundreds
|0
|0