Kapil Hooda

Kapil Hooda

bowler

Full name:Kapil Hooda
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Haryana

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches45
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches45
Innings74
Not outs02
Runs14487
Balls Faced334102
Avg20.5743.5
SR43.1185.29
Fours188
Fifties10
Sixies21
Highest8438
Hundreds00

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