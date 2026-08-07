Kariyawasam Tirana Gamage Dhammika Pr
bowler
|Full name:
|Kariyawasam Tirana Gamage Dhammika Pr
|Nationality:
|Sri lanka
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm fast medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|25
|24
|1
|130
|127
|21
|Innings
|44
|24
|1
|221
|121
|20
|Overs
|721.1
|169.1
|3.0
|2759.0
|836.1
|58.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|96
|4
|0
|404
|47
|0
|Runs
|2698
|976
|37
|10185
|4187
|467
|Wickets
|75
|32
|0
|346
|162
|19
|Avg
|35.97
|30.5
|0
|29.43
|25.84
|24.57
|SR
|57.69
|31.71
|0
|47.84
|30.96
|18.47
|Eco
|3.74
|5.76
|12.33
|3.69
|5
|7.98
|BB
|8
|3
|0
|10
|4
|3
|4w
|5
|0
|0
|22
|2
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|25
|24
|1
|130
|127
|21
|Innings
|39
|12
|0
|162
|67
|16
|Not outs
|2
|6
|0
|18
|18
|6
|Runs
|476
|129
|0
|2500
|756
|62
|Balls Faced
|888
|146
|0
|4215
|0
|76
|Avg
|12.86
|21.5
|0
|17.36
|15.42
|6.2
|SR
|53.6
|88.35
|0
|59.31
|0
|81.57
|Fours
|53
|9
|0
|301
|0
|3
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|9
|1
|0
|Sixies
|8
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Highest
|47
|31
|0
|103
|50
|17
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0