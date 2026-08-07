Kariyawasam Tirana Gamage Dhammika Pr

Kariyawasam Tirana Gamage Dhammika Pr

bowler

Full name:Kariyawasam Tirana Gamage Dhammika Pr
Nationality:Sri lanka
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast medium

Teams

2024 Teams

Konark Suryas Odisha

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches2524113012721
Innings4424122112120
Overs721.1169.13.02759.0836.158.3
Balls------
Maidens9640404470
Runs269897637101854187467
Wickets7532034616219
Avg35.9730.5029.4325.8424.57
SR57.6931.71047.8430.9618.47
Eco3.745.7612.333.6957.98
BB8301043
4w5002220
5w100500
10w000100

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches2524113012721
Innings391201626716
Not outs26018186
Runs4761290250075662
Balls Faced88814604215076
Avg12.8621.5017.3615.426.2
SR53.688.35059.31081.57
Fours539030103
Fifties000910
Sixies830002
Highest473101035017
Hundreds000100

Another Players

Singh, Anureet

Singh, Anureet

Sharma, Rahul

Sharma, Rahul

Pathan, Irfan

Pathan, Irfan

Panesar, Monty

Panesar, Monty

Bishnoi, Rajesh

Bishnoi, Rajesh

Karia, Jesal

Karia, Jesal

Shah, Pinal

Shah, Pinal

Murtagh, Tim

Murtagh, Tim

Abdulla, Iqbal

Abdulla, Iqbal

Patel, Samit

Patel, Samit