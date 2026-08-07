Kartik Biswal

Kartik Biswal

all rounder

Full name:Kartik Biswal
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Odisha

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches67
Innings41
Overs8.01.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs2711
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco3.3711
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches67
Innings97
Not outs03
Runs232303
Balls Faced401368
Avg25.7775.75
SR57.8582.33
Fours3526
Fifties01
Sixies01
Highest101107
Hundreds11

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