Kartik Biswal
all rounder
|Full name:
|Kartik Biswal
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|6
|7
|Innings
|4
|1
|Overs
|8.0
|1.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|27
|11
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|3.37
|11
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|6
|7
|Innings
|9
|7
|Not outs
|0
|3
|Runs
|232
|303
|Balls Faced
|401
|368
|Avg
|25.77
|75.75
|SR
|57.85
|82.33
|Fours
|35
|26
|Fifties
|0
|1
|Sixies
|0
|1
|Highest
|101
|107
|Hundreds
|1
|1