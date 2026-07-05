Kazi Shahadat Hossain
bowler
|Full name:
|Kazi Shahadat Hossain
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|38
|51
|6
|113
|122
|33
|Innings
|60
|50
|6
|183
|120
|32
|Overs
|896.4
|366.2
|20.0
|2431.2
|839.4
|100.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|92
|18
|0
|325
|35
|1
|Runs
|3731
|2143
|198
|9439
|4741
|818
|Wickets
|72
|47
|4
|258
|127
|27
|Avg
|51.81
|45.59
|49.5
|36.58
|37.33
|30.29
|SR
|74.72
|46.76
|30
|56.54
|39.66
|22.22
|Eco
|4.16
|5.84
|9.9
|3.88
|5.64
|8.18
|BB
|9
|3
|2
|9
|5
|3
|4w
|2
|0
|0
|9
|2
|0
|5w
|4
|0
|0
|9
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|38
|51
|6
|113
|122
|33
|Innings
|69
|27
|5
|161
|74
|14
|Not outs
|17
|17
|3
|41
|40
|8
|Runs
|521
|79
|8
|1291
|316
|49
|Balls Faced
|1134
|151
|12
|2473
|0
|49
|Avg
|10.01
|7.9
|4
|10.75
|9.29
|8.16
|SR
|45.94
|52.31
|66.66
|52.2
|0
|100
|Fours
|69
|7
|0
|163
|0
|3
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|6
|1
|0
|22
|0
|1
|Highest
|40
|16
|4
|40
|26
|19
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0