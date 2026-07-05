Kazi Shahadat Hossain

Kazi Shahadat Hossain

bowler

Full name:Kazi Shahadat Hossain
Nationality:Bangladesh
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2023 Teams

Bangladesh

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches3851611312233
Innings6050618312032
Overs896.4366.220.02431.2839.4100.0
Balls------
Maidens92180325351
Runs3731214319894394741818
Wickets7247425812727
Avg51.8145.5949.536.5837.3330.29
SR74.7246.763056.5439.6622.22
Eco4.165.849.93.885.648.18
BB932953
4w200920
5w400910
10w000000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches3851611312233
Innings692751617414
Not outs1717341408
Runs521798129131649
Balls Faced1134151122473049
Avg10.017.9410.759.298.16
SR45.9452.3166.6652.20100
Fours697016303
Fifties000000
Sixies6102201
Highest40164402619
Hundreds000000

Another Players

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Hasan, Zakir

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