Kelis Tanyaradzwa Ndlovu
all rounder
|Full name:
|Kelis Tanyaradzwa Ndlovu
|Nationality:
|Zimbabwe
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|3
|18
|Innings
|3
|16
|Overs
|27.0
|45.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|7
|0
|Runs
|58
|248
|Wickets
|10
|19
|Avg
|5.8
|13.05
|SR
|16.2
|14.21
|Eco
|2.14
|5.51
|BB
|5
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|3
|18
|Innings
|3
|18
|Not outs
|0
|3
|Runs
|12
|302
|Balls Faced
|41
|338
|Avg
|4
|20.13
|SR
|29.26
|89.34
|Fours
|0
|34
|Fifties
|0
|1
|Sixies
|0
|5
|Highest
|7
|58
|Hundreds
|0
|0