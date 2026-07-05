Kelis Tanyaradzwa Ndlovu

Kelis Tanyaradzwa Ndlovu

all rounder

Full name:Kelis Tanyaradzwa Ndlovu
Nationality:Zimbabwe

Teams

2026 Teams

Zimbabwe Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches318
Innings316
Overs27.045.0
Balls--
Maidens70
Runs58248
Wickets1019
Avg5.813.05
SR16.214.21
Eco2.145.51
BB53
4w00
5w10
10w00

Batting

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches318
Innings318
Not outs03
Runs12302
Balls Faced41338
Avg420.13
SR29.2689.34
Fours034
Fifties01
Sixies05
Highest758
Hundreds00

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