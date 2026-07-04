Kevin Joseph O Brien

Kevin Joseph O Brien

all rounder

Full name:Kevin Joseph O Brien
Nationality:Ireland
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2026 Teams

Konark Suryas Odisha

Northern Brave

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches315311047247258
Innings21165255177133
Overs10.0716.0152.5457.31062.5351.1
Balls------
Maidens2300116491
Runs3137261149130455942688
Wickets01145847170121
Avg032.6819.8127.7432.922.21
SR037.6815.8158.437.5117.41
Eco3.15.27.512.855.267.65
BB044644
4w051272
5w000100
10w000000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches315311047247258
Innings614110366228239
Not outs11810113532
Runs25836191973203956894577
Balls Faced46740761507332765033404
Avg51.629.4221.2137.0729.4722.11
SR55.2488.78130.9261.2887.48134.45
Fours29332165237507376
Fifties1185142815
Sixies0848235140208
Highest118142124171142124
Hundreds121232

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