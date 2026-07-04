Kevin Joseph O Brien
all rounder
|Full name:
|Kevin Joseph O Brien
|Nationality:
|Ireland
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|153
|110
|47
|247
|258
|Innings
|2
|116
|52
|55
|177
|133
|Overs
|10.0
|716.0
|152.5
|457.3
|1062.5
|351.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|30
|0
|116
|49
|1
|Runs
|31
|3726
|1149
|1304
|5594
|2688
|Wickets
|0
|114
|58
|47
|170
|121
|Avg
|0
|32.68
|19.81
|27.74
|32.9
|22.21
|SR
|0
|37.68
|15.81
|58.4
|37.51
|17.41
|Eco
|3.1
|5.2
|7.51
|2.85
|5.26
|7.65
|BB
|0
|4
|4
|6
|4
|4
|4w
|0
|5
|1
|2
|7
|2
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|153
|110
|47
|247
|258
|Innings
|6
|141
|103
|66
|228
|239
|Not outs
|1
|18
|10
|11
|35
|32
|Runs
|258
|3619
|1973
|2039
|5689
|4577
|Balls Faced
|467
|4076
|1507
|3327
|6503
|3404
|Avg
|51.6
|29.42
|21.21
|37.07
|29.47
|22.11
|SR
|55.24
|88.78
|130.92
|61.28
|87.48
|134.45
|Fours
|29
|332
|165
|237
|507
|376
|Fifties
|1
|18
|5
|14
|28
|15
|Sixies
|0
|84
|82
|35
|140
|208
|Highest
|118
|142
|124
|171
|142
|124
|Hundreds
|1
|2
|1
|2
|3
|2