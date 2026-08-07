Kevon Keston Cooper

Kevon Keston Cooper

all rounder

Full name:Kevon Keston Cooper
Nationality:Trinidad and tobago
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Konark Suryas Odisha

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches220164
Innings415154
Overs24.096.4541.4
Balls---
Maidens386
Runs834003914
Wickets123195
Avg8317.3920.07
SR14425.2116.66
Eco3.454.137.22
BB155
4w014
5w011
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches220164
Innings316100
Not outs0441
Runs83188753
Balls Faced00542
Avg27.6615.6612.76
SR00138.93
Fours0052
Fifties110
Sixies0042
Highest586242
Hundreds000

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