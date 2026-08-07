Kevon Keston Cooper
all rounder
|Full name:
|Kevon Keston Cooper
|Nationality:
|Trinidad and tobago
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|20
|164
|Innings
|4
|15
|154
|Overs
|24.0
|96.4
|541.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|3
|8
|6
|Runs
|83
|400
|3914
|Wickets
|1
|23
|195
|Avg
|83
|17.39
|20.07
|SR
|144
|25.21
|16.66
|Eco
|3.45
|4.13
|7.22
|BB
|1
|5
|5
|4w
|0
|1
|4
|5w
|0
|1
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|20
|164
|Innings
|3
|16
|100
|Not outs
|0
|4
|41
|Runs
|83
|188
|753
|Balls Faced
|0
|0
|542
|Avg
|27.66
|15.66
|12.76
|SR
|0
|0
|138.93
|Fours
|0
|0
|52
|Fifties
|1
|1
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|42
|Highest
|58
|62
|42
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0