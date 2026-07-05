Khalil Gurbaz

Khalil Gurbaz

all rounder

Full name:Khalil Gurbaz
Nationality:Afghanistan
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break

Teams

2025 Teams

Afghanistan

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1345
Innings2645
Overs299.530.018.5
Balls---
Maidens3630
Runs1174104150
Wickets4764
Avg24.9717.3337.5
SR38.273028.25
Eco3.913.467.96
BB1032
4w000
5w300
10w100

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1345
Innings2130
Not outs200
Runs223160
Balls Faced416360
Avg11.735.330
SR53.644.440
Fours2810
Fifties000
Sixies400
Highest3380
Hundreds000

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