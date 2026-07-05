Khalil Gurbaz
all rounder
|Full name:
|Khalil Gurbaz
|Nationality:
|Afghanistan
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|13
|4
|5
|Innings
|26
|4
|5
|Overs
|299.5
|30.0
|18.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|36
|3
|0
|Runs
|1174
|104
|150
|Wickets
|47
|6
|4
|Avg
|24.97
|17.33
|37.5
|SR
|38.27
|30
|28.25
|Eco
|3.91
|3.46
|7.96
|BB
|10
|3
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|3
|0
|0
|10w
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|13
|4
|5
|Innings
|21
|3
|0
|Not outs
|2
|0
|0
|Runs
|223
|16
|0
|Balls Faced
|416
|36
|0
|Avg
|11.73
|5.33
|0
|SR
|53.6
|44.44
|0
|Fours
|28
|1
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|4
|0
|0
|Highest
|33
|8
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0