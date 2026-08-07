Tahmeed Rahman

Tahmeed Rahman

bowler

Full name:Tahmeed Rahman
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Nagaland

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches201622
Innings341422
Overs469.4117.058.2
Balls---
Maidens57120
Runs1876477536
Wickets381511
Avg49.3631.848.72
SR74.1546.831.81
Eco3.994.079.18
BB632
4w000
5w100
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches201622
Innings27911
Not outs235
Runs2715221
Balls Faced50512535
Avg10.848.663.5
SR53.6641.660
Fours3522
Fifties000
Sixies910
Highest42137
Hundreds000

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