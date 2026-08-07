Tahmeed Rahman
bowler
|Full name:
|Tahmeed Rahman
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|20
|16
|22
|Innings
|34
|14
|22
|Overs
|469.4
|117.0
|58.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|57
|12
|0
|Runs
|1876
|477
|536
|Wickets
|38
|15
|11
|Avg
|49.36
|31.8
|48.72
|SR
|74.15
|46.8
|31.81
|Eco
|3.99
|4.07
|9.18
|BB
|6
|3
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|20
|16
|22
|Innings
|27
|9
|11
|Not outs
|2
|3
|5
|Runs
|271
|52
|21
|Balls Faced
|505
|125
|35
|Avg
|10.84
|8.66
|3.5
|SR
|53.66
|41.6
|60
|Fours
|35
|2
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|9
|1
|0
|Highest
|42
|13
|7
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0