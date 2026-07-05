Kirbyina Nasie Alexander

Kirbyina Nasie Alexander

bowler

Full name:Kirbyina Nasie Alexander
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast

Teams

2023 Teams

Trinidad And Tobago Divas Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iT20
Matches2065
Innings1953
Overs97.013.08.0
Balls---
Maidens1800
Runs3328549
Wickets1733
Avg19.5228.3316.33
SR34.232616
Eco3.426.536.12
BB332
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iT20
Matches2065
Innings1444
Not outs321
Runs701524
Balls Faced2301534
Avg6.367.58
SR30.4310070.58
Fours613
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest161111
Hundreds000

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