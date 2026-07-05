Kirbyina Nasie Alexander
bowler
|Full name:
|Kirbyina Nasie Alexander
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|20
|6
|5
|Innings
|19
|5
|3
|Overs
|97.0
|13.0
|8.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|18
|0
|0
|Runs
|332
|85
|49
|Wickets
|17
|3
|3
|Avg
|19.52
|28.33
|16.33
|SR
|34.23
|26
|16
|Eco
|3.42
|6.53
|6.12
|BB
|3
|3
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|20
|6
|5
|Innings
|14
|4
|4
|Not outs
|3
|2
|1
|Runs
|70
|15
|24
|Balls Faced
|230
|15
|34
|Avg
|6.36
|7.5
|8
|SR
|30.43
|100
|70.58
|Fours
|6
|1
|3
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|16
|11
|11
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0