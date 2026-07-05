Reniece Boyce
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Reniece Boyce
|Nationality:
|Trinidad and Tobago
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|6
|6
|5
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|6
|6
|5
|Innings
|6
|5
|5
|Not outs
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|42
|20
|29
|Balls Faced
|127
|29
|60
|Avg
|7
|4
|5.8
|SR
|33.07
|68.96
|48.33
|Fours
|4
|1
|3
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|1
|0
|Highest
|14
|12
|12
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0