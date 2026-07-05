Reniece Boyce

Reniece Boyce

wicket keeper

Full name:Reniece Boyce
Nationality:Trinidad and Tobago

Teams

2023 Teams

Trinidad And Tobago Divas Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iT20
Matches665
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iT20
Matches665
Innings655
Not outs000
Runs422029
Balls Faced1272960
Avg745.8
SR33.0768.9648.33
Fours413
Fifties000
Sixies010
Highest141212
Hundreds000

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