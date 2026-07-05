Lee-Ann Giselle Laureel Kirby
all rounder
|Full name:
|Lee-Ann Giselle Laureel Kirby
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm slow medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|9
|7
|Innings
|4
|1
|4
|Overs
|11.0
|3.0
|10.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|42
|8
|48
|Wickets
|3
|1
|5
|Avg
|14
|8
|9.6
|SR
|22
|18
|12
|Eco
|3.81
|2.66
|4.8
|BB
|2
|1
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|9
|7
|Innings
|4
|8
|6
|Not outs
|2
|0
|1
|Runs
|40
|59
|52
|Balls Faced
|55
|75
|88
|Avg
|20
|7.37
|10.4
|SR
|72.72
|78.66
|59.09
|Fours
|3
|5
|6
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|2
|0
|Highest
|21
|20
|25
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0