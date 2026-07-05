Lee-Ann Giselle Laureel Kirby

Lee-Ann Giselle Laureel Kirby

all rounder

Full name:Lee-Ann Giselle Laureel Kirby
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm slow medium

Teams

2023 Teams

Trinbago Knight Riders Women

Trinidad And Tobago Divas Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iT20
Matches497
Innings414
Overs11.03.010.0
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs42848
Wickets315
Avg1489.6
SR221812
Eco3.812.664.8
BB213
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iT20
Matches497
Innings486
Not outs201
Runs405952
Balls Faced557588
Avg207.3710.4
SR72.7278.6659.09
Fours356
Fifties000
Sixies020
Highest212025
Hundreds000

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