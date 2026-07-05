Britney Cooper

Britney Cooper

batsman

Full name:Britney Cooper
Nationality:Trinidad and Tobago

Teams

2025 Teams

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iT20
Matches49768
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iT20
Matches49768
Innings42667
Not outs791
Runs57563396
Balls Faced10210123
Avg16.4211.116
SR56.31078.04
Fours53011
Fifties110
Sixies601
Highest556129
Hundreds000

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