Britney Cooper
batsman
|Full name:
|Britney Cooper
|Nationality:
|Trinidad and Tobago
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|49
|76
|8
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|49
|76
|8
|Innings
|42
|66
|7
|Not outs
|7
|9
|1
|Runs
|575
|633
|96
|Balls Faced
|1021
|0
|123
|Avg
|16.42
|11.1
|16
|SR
|56.31
|0
|78.04
|Fours
|53
|0
|11
|Fifties
|1
|1
|0
|Sixies
|6
|0
|1
|Highest
|55
|61
|29
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0