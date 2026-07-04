Komal Ravindra Zanzad
bowler
|Full name:
|Komal Ravindra Zanzad
|Nationality:
|India
|Date of Birth (Age):
|10 July 1991 (32)
|Zodiac Sign:
|Cancer
|Height:
|165 cm
|Hometown:
|Nagpur, Maharashtra, India
|Jersey Number:
|71
|Batting Style:
|Right-hand bat
|Bowling Style:
|Left-arm Medium Fast
|Social Media:
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|17
|Overs
|61.0
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|3
|Runs
|269
|Wickets
|17
|Avg
|15.82
|SR
|21.52
|Eco
|4.4
|BB
|4
|4w
|1
|5w
|0
|10w
|0
Batting
|League
|T20
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|5
|Not outs
|3
|Runs
|15
|Balls Faced
|18
|Avg
|7.5
|SR
|83.33
|Fours
|0
|Fifties
|0
|Sixies
|0
|Highest
|5
|Hundreds
|0