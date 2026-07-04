Komal Ravindra Zanzad

Komal Ravindra Zanzad

bowler

Full name:Komal Ravindra Zanzad
Nationality:India
Date of Birth (Age):10 July 1991 (32)
Zodiac Sign:Cancer
Height:165 cm
Hometown:Nagpur, Maharashtra, India
Jersey Number:71
Batting Style:Right-hand bat
Bowling Style:Left-arm Medium Fast
Social Media:Instagram

Teams

2023 Teams

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20
Matches17
Innings17
Overs61.0
Balls-
Maidens3
Runs269
Wickets17
Avg15.82
SR21.52
Eco4.4
BB4
4w1
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueT20
Matches17
Innings5
Not outs3
Runs15
Balls Faced18
Avg7.5
SR83.33
Fours0
Fifties0
Sixies0
Highest5
Hundreds0

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