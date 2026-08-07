Simarn Dil Bahadur
bowler
|Full name:
|Simarn Dil Bahadur
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|1
|6
|Innings
|1
|6
|Overs
|3.0
|15.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|18
|126
|Wickets
|0
|1
|Avg
|0
|126
|SR
|0
|90
|Eco
|6
|8.4
|BB
|0
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|1
|6
|Innings
|0
|1
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|10
|Balls Faced
|0
|6
|Avg
|0
|10
|SR
|0
|166.66
|Fours
|0
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|0
|10
|Hundreds
|0
|0