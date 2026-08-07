Simarn Dil Bahadur

Simarn Dil Bahadur

bowler

Full name:Simarn Dil Bahadur
Nationality:India
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2025 Teams

Central Zone Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches16
Innings16
Overs3.015.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs18126
Wickets01
Avg0126
SR090
Eco68.4
BB01
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches16
Innings01
Not outs00
Runs010
Balls Faced06
Avg010
SR0166.66
Fours02
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest010
Hundreds00

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