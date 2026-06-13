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International career

Georgia Wareham is a talented Australian cricketer known for her skills as a leg spin bowler. She has represented Australia at various international tournaments and has made significant contributions to the national team. Here is a look at her international career year by year:

2018

September: Selected for the Women's T20I series against New Zealand.

29 September: Debuted in T20I against New Zealand.

October: Chosen for the 2018 ICC Women's World Twenty20 in the West Indies.

18 October: Made her WODI debut against Pakistan.

2019

April: Received her first full contract from Cricket Australia for the 2019–2020 season.

June: Included in Australia's squad for the Women's Ashes series against England.

2020

January: Named in the squad for the 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Australia.

2021

August: Added to Australia's squad for the series against India, which included a one-off day/night Test match.

30 September: Made her Test debut against India.

2024

January: Part of the squad for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

2024 T20 World Cup: Finished in third place with the team.

2025

January 2025: Played in the Women's Ashes series. Took 3 wickets in 3 overs during the first T20I match on 20 January.

25 January 2025: Took 3 wickets in 4 overs in the final match of the series in Adelaide.

Played 6 matches during the 2025 Women's Ashes series.

Leagues Participation

Georgia Wareham has played in several major cricket leagues, showing her talent in both domestic and international cricket. Below is a summary of her participation:

Women's Big Bash League (WBBL)

Georgia Wareham started playing in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) in 2018 with the Melbourne Renegades. She faced an injury in 2021 but returned to play in 2023 after a long recovery.

On November 21, 2024, she scored a half-century in a match between the Melbourne Renegades and Hobart Hurricanes. The Renegades won the match by 22 runs.

Year Team Notes 2018 Melbourne Renegades Debuted in WBBL 2019-2020 Melbourne Renegades Regular player 2021 Melbourne Renegades Injured (ACL rupture) 2023 Melbourne Renegades Came back after 14-month recovery 2024 Melbourne Renegades Played 11 matches, scored 227 runs, ranked 13th 2024 Melbourne Renegades Scored a half-century against Hobart Hurricanes

Women's Premier League (WPL)

Georgia joined Gujarat Giants for the inaugural Women's Premier League season in 2023. For the 2024 season, she signed with Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Year Team Notes 2023 Gujarat Giants Bought for ₹75L 2024 Royal Challengers Bangalore Signed for ₹40L 2025 Royal Challengers Bangalore Took 3 wickets against Delhi Capitals 2025 Royal Challengers Bangalore Scored 12 runs against Gujarat Giants

The Hundred

In 2023, Georgia played for the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred. Her contributions helped her team win a match against Oval Invincibles.

Year Team Notes 2023 Northern Superchargers Played in The Hundred

Women's National Cricket League (WNCL)

Georgia debuted for Victoria in the Women's National Cricket League (WNCL) in 2017. She has played 15 matches for the team as of 2024.

Year Team Notes 2017 Victoria Debuted in WNCL 2024 Victoria Played 15 matches

Domestic career

Georgia Wareham started her domestic career in 2017 with Victoria in the Women's National Cricket League (WNCL). She has played 15 matches for Victoria as of 2024.

In addition to her time with Victoria, Wareham is also a regular player for the Melbourne Renegades in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL).

Records and achievements

Georgia Wareham has had a strong cricket career with several impressive records.

In One Day Internationals (ODIs), she has played 42 matches, scoring 234 runs with a highest score of 38. She has bowled 275.4 overs in ODIs, taking 45 wickets.

In Women’s Twenty20 International (WT20I), Wareham has played 66 matches, taking 69 wickets and conceding 1084 runs.

During the 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL), she took 7 wickets and recorded a batting speed of 163.23.

Wareham has received several notable awards.

She won the Betty Wilson Young Cricketer of the Year Award in 2019, which is given to the most promising young player in Australia.

That same year, the International Cricket Council (ICC) named her one of the five breakthrough stars of women's cricket.

In 2019, Cricket Australia recognized her potential and awarded her a full contract ahead of the 2019-20 season.

Personal life

Georgia Wareham was born in Melbourne, Australia, and grew up in Mortlake. Her great aunts introduced her to cricket when she was young. Her family had a strong sports background, and she played cricket with her brother Isaac and cousin Lachlan. She enjoys photography and traveling, taking time off to explore new places.

Family

Georgia's family includes her father, Wes Wareham, her mother, Meg Wareham, and her brother, Jordan Wareham.

Finance

As of 2025, Georgia Wareham has a net worth of over 1 million dollars.

Cars and House

Georgia was born in Terang, Victoria, Australia. Details about her house or cars are not publicly known.

Scandals

In October 2021, Georgia tore her left anterior cruciate ligament during a WBBL match. After two surgeries and a 14-month recovery, she returned to playing cricket in January 2023.

Fans

Georgia has many fans, especially from the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team. Fans supported her as reported on wplt20.com in February 2025. In 2019, an article on standard.net.au mentioned that fans could meet Georgia during her visit to her hometown.

She has 66k followers on Instagram, where fans engage with her content.