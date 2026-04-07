Indian Premier League
Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians
Indian Premier League
Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Jaipur
RR
150
MI
123
Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Indian Premier League
Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Jaipur
RR
202
RCB
201
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Kunal Singh Ajay Rathore
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|7
|7
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|7
|7
|Innings
|8
|7
|7
|Not outs
|0
|2
|3
|Runs
|190
|154
|147
|Balls Faced
|282
|182
|114
|Avg
|23.75
|30.8
|36.75
|SR
|67.37
|84.61
|128.94
|Fours
|23
|15
|11
|Fifties
|1
|1
|0
|Sixies
|3
|6
|4
|Highest
|75
|70
|46
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
Indian Premier League
Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Jaipur
RR
150
MI
123
Indian Premier League
Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Jaipur
RR
202
RCB
201