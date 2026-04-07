Kunal Singh Ajay Rathore

Kunal Singh Ajay Rathore

wicket keeper

Full name:Kunal Singh Ajay Rathore
Nationality:India
Batting style:left handed batsman

Teams

2026 Teams

Rajasthan

Rajasthan Royals

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches577
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches577
Innings877
Not outs023
Runs190154147
Balls Faced282182114
Avg23.7530.836.75
SR67.3784.61128.94
Fours231511
Fifties110
Sixies364
Highest757046
Hundreds000

Kunal Singh Ajay Rathore Schedule & Results

Indian Premier League

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

150

MI

MI

123

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

202

RCB

RCB

201

Another Players

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Godara, Sumit

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Choudhary, M

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Joshi, Aniruddha

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Ahuja, Suraj

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Jaiswal, Yashasvi

Jaiswal, Yashasvi

Khan, Salman Faruk

Khan, Salman Faruk

Lamba, Abhimanyu

Lamba, Abhimanyu

Uthappa, Robin

Uthappa, Robin