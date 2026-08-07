Lalit Manoharsingh Yadav
all rounder
|Full name:
|Lalit Manoharsingh Yadav
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|29
|8
|9
|Innings
|45
|8
|9
|Overs
|680.3
|54.0
|29.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|152
|3
|0
|Runs
|2124
|275
|221
|Wickets
|77
|6
|7
|Avg
|27.58
|45.83
|31.57
|SR
|53.02
|54
|25.57
|Eco
|3.12
|5.09
|7.4
|BB
|9
|2
|3
|4w
|1
|0
|0
|5w
|5
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|29
|8
|9
|Innings
|31
|5
|3
|Not outs
|4
|4
|1
|Runs
|267
|26
|19
|Balls Faced
|610
|19
|24
|Avg
|9.88
|26
|9.5
|SR
|43.77
|136.84
|79.16
|Fours
|35
|1
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|6
|1
|1
|Highest
|27
|10
|9
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0