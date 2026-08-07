Lalit Manoharsingh Yadav

Lalit Manoharsingh Yadav

all rounder

Full name:Lalit Manoharsingh Yadav
Nationality:India

Teams

2025 Teams

Vidarbha

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches2989
Innings4589
Overs680.354.029.5
Balls---
Maidens15230
Runs2124275221
Wickets7767
Avg27.5845.8331.57
SR53.025425.57
Eco3.125.097.4
BB923
4w100
5w500
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches2989
Innings3153
Not outs441
Runs2672619
Balls Faced6101924
Avg9.88269.5
SR43.77136.8479.16
Fours3512
Fifties000
Sixies611
Highest27109
Hundreds000

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