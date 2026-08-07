Lauren Cheatle
bowler
|Full name:
|Lauren Cheatle
|Nationality:
|Australia
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|7
|64
|Innings
|4
|7
|64
|Overs
|24.0
|19.0
|203.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|1
|4
|Runs
|142
|122
|1316
|Wickets
|2
|5
|60
|Avg
|71
|24.4
|21.93
|SR
|72
|22.8
|20.3
|Eco
|5.91
|6.42
|6.48
|BB
|1
|2
|4
|4w
|0
|0
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|7
|64
|Innings
|2
|1
|18
|Not outs
|1
|1
|9
|Runs
|13
|4
|61
|Balls Faced
|13
|8
|70
|Avg
|13
|0
|6.77
|SR
|100
|50
|87.14
|Fours
|2
|0
|4
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|7
|4
|16
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0