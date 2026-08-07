Lauren Cheatle

Lauren Cheatle

bowler

Full name:Lauren Cheatle
Nationality:Australia

Teams

2026 Teams

New South Wales Breakers Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iT20
Matches4764
Innings4764
Overs24.019.0203.0
Balls---
Maidens014
Runs1421221316
Wickets2560
Avg7124.421.93
SR7222.820.3
Eco5.916.426.48
BB124
4w001
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iT20
Matches4764
Innings2118
Not outs119
Runs13461
Balls Faced13870
Avg1306.77
SR1005087.14
Fours204
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest7416
Hundreds000

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