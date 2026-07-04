Llewellyn Cullen Johnson
batsman
|Full name:
|Llewellyn Cullen Johnson
|Nationality:
|New Zealand
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|28
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|28
|Innings
|9
|26
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|158
|384
|Balls Faced
|187
|306
|Avg
|19.75
|15.36
|SR
|84.49
|125.49
|Fours
|18
|23
|Fifties
|1
|1
|Sixies
|4
|22
|Highest
|81
|72
|Hundreds
|0
|0