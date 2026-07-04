Llewellyn Cullen Johnson

Llewellyn Cullen Johnson

batsman

Full name:Llewellyn Cullen Johnson
Nationality:New Zealand

Teams

2026 Teams

Otago Volts

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches1028
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches1028
Innings926
Not outs11
Runs158384
Balls Faced187306
Avg19.7515.36
SR84.49125.49
Fours1823
Fifties11
Sixies422
Highest8172
Hundreds00

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