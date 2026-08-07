Lucy Katherine O Reilly
bowler
|Full name:
|Lucy Katherine O Reilly
|Nationality:
|Ireland
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|14
|32
|Innings
|12
|30
|Overs
|69.2
|101.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|6
|2
|Runs
|343
|676
|Wickets
|8
|27
|Avg
|42.87
|25.03
|SR
|52
|22.55
|Eco
|4.94
|6.66
|BB
|2
|4
|4w
|0
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|14
|32
|Innings
|12
|15
|Not outs
|2
|6
|Runs
|44
|63
|Balls Faced
|123
|95
|Avg
|4.4
|7
|SR
|35.77
|66.31
|Fours
|3
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|14
|14
|Hundreds
|0
|0