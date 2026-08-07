Lucy Katherine O Reilly

Lucy Katherine O Reilly

bowler

Full name:Lucy Katherine O Reilly
Nationality:Ireland
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2024 Teams

Ireland Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches1432
Innings1230
Overs69.2101.3
Balls--
Maidens62
Runs343676
Wickets827
Avg42.8725.03
SR5222.55
Eco4.946.66
BB24
4w01
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches1432
Innings1215
Not outs26
Runs4463
Balls Faced12395
Avg4.47
SR35.7766.31
Fours32
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest1414
Hundreds00

Another Players

Murray, Cara

Murray, Cara

Forbes, Sarah

Forbes, Sarah

Lewis, Gaby

Lewis, Gaby

Kerrison, Anna

Kerrison, Anna

Raack, Celeste

Raack, Celeste

Prendergast, Orla

Prendergast, Orla

Sparrow, Jenny

Sparrow, Jenny

Waldron, Mary

Waldron, Mary

Kavanagh, Shauna

Kavanagh, Shauna

Stokell, Rebecca

Stokell, Rebecca